Susan Lynch Yadlon
Tinton Falls - We are heartbroken to share the news that Susan Lynch Yadlon passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 due to complications from a terrible car accident in Tinton Falls on August 23, 2019. "Susie" was born in Jersey City on March 3, 1958. Susie was a member of the first Grade 1 - Grade 8 graduating class of Our Lady of Mercy grammar school. She then went to Holy Family Academy in Bayonne where she performed leading roles in many high school plays. She was known for her spot-on impersonations of many of the teachers and the sisters - always done with a kind heart. Following high school, Susie went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC, starring in many of the schools professional productions. In her graduating year, she won the prestigious Jehlinger Award for best actor in her class. Susie moved to Tinton Falls in 1996. She worked at Jersey Shore Medical Center in the telecommunications department for 10 years. She was beautiful, smart, talented, funny, kind and a friend to everyone. Susie was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Helen (Sheehan) Lynch. She is survived by her beloved son Billy Yadlon, her devoted sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy and Jim Lannon and Sally and Jim LaCorte. She is also survived by her loving niece and nephews, Kaitlin and Jimmy Lannon and Danny and Matt LaCorte. Her "God dog", Clancy, will also miss her. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle Arlene and Charlie Wilson and her cousins Charles, Tommy and Patty, Mary Beth, Mark and Paul Wilson. We would like to thank the many wonderful healthcare workers at JSMC who helped take care of Susie during her stays at the hospital. Susie is loved and will never be forgotten. We will miss her forever. Gone too soon. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune followed by the interment in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.