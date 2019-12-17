|
Susan M DeBonis
Manchester - Susan M DeBonis 96 of Manchester died Sunday December 15, 2019 at Arbors Care Center, Manchester. Born in Susquehanna, PA She lived in Beachwood for 50 years and Berkeley for 9 years before moving to Manchester in 2014. A very religious woman, she loved to cook, play the piano and be with her family. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Nicholas, children, Daniel & his wife Katherine, Kenneth, Dennis & his wife Dolores, Nicholas Jr & his wife Christine, Susan Bordo and Sharon Halucha & her husband Robert, a brother Anthony Palmer and 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Services are Friday 11:30 AM at the Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Calvary Light House 1133 E County Line Rd, Lakewood, NJ 08701. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019