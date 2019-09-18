|
Susan M. Noonan
Brick - Susan Marie (Hawkins) Noonan, 53, of Brick passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at St. Barnabas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Summit, Susan grew up in Glen Ridge, moving to Little Silver in 1983. She is a graduate of Red Bank Regional High School and attended Brookdale Community College. Susan worked for many years in retail as a manager for several clothing stores before devoting herself full-time to raising her 4 children. The last 8 years she worked at the Stop & Shop in Brick and was loved by all.
Susan is preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Marie and her mother Joan T. Hawkins. She is survived by her loving husband William of 27 years and her 4 children: Christopher, Jason (Stephanie), Alyssa, and Danielle and one grandson, Cole Noonan; her father Ralph, brother Scott (Ana), sisters Leigh and Kimberly (Michael); sister-in-law Helena, brother-in-law Patrick (Erin), brother-in-law Jim (Sharon), nephews Bryan, Sean and Shane; nieces Sheila, Kellyne and Kerrianne. Family friend Shannon and her children Johnna, Briley and Brice. A special thank you to the Townshend family and to the Preziosi family for their love and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19th from 2 to 4 pm and7 to 9 pm at the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at The Church of the Visitation at 11 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019