Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aedan's Church
Jersey City, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aedan's Church
Jersey City, NJ
Susan Madeline Fahy


1942 - 2019
Jersey City - Susan Madeline Fahy was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 24, 1942 and died in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29, 2019. Susan was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband John and three children, Peter (Susan), Scott (Marie), Victoria (Travis) and seven grandchildren, Peter, Morgan, Harrison, Catherine, Henry, Connor and Marie-Elise.

Her children and grandchildren were her world, she will be deeply missed. On August 9th, there will be a visitation at 10:00 AM at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City followed by a mass at 10:30 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
Remember
