Susan N. (nee Quigley) Aker
Lake Como - Susan N. Aker (nee Quigley), age 76, of Lake Como, NJ, formerly of West Orange passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Visiting will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main St. in West Orange from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1 Eagle Rock Ave., West Orange at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, 1100 W. Chicago Blvd. in Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers donations in Susan's name are requested to; Memorial Giving, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Susan was born in Orange and raised in West Orange, where she lived and raised her family, before retiring to Lake Como 15 years ago.
In addition to being a homemaker, Sue worked at West Essex Jewelers and for Local #68 Operating Engineers. She was a member of the Irish American Society of the Oranges, the Giblin Association and was the Essex County Democratic Committee Chairwoman. Sue was the 1994 Deputy Grand Marshall of the West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade as well as a longtime member of the parade committee.
Sue was the beloved wife of 56 years to Allan Aker. Loving daughter of the late George and Loretta Quigley. Devoted mother of Christine Aker and Terri Vaccarino, Greg and his wife Lisa, Paul and his wife Eileen, Lauren Dalgauer and her husband Kevin, and Brian and his wife Eileen. Loving sister of Joan Ready and her husband Robert, Jane Walsh and her husband Tom, Tim Quigley and his wife Barbara, and the late Peter Quigley. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Quinn, Brendan, Clare, Tim, Emily, Patrick, Colin, Dylan, and Jack.
