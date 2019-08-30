Services
Dangler Funeral Home
340 Main St
West Orange, NJ 07052
(973) 325-1212
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dangler Funeral Home
340 Main St
West Orange, NJ 07052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1 Eagle Rock Ave.
West Orange, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Aker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan N. (Quigley) Aker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan N. (Quigley) Aker Obituary
Susan N. (nee Quigley) Aker

Lake Como - Susan N. Aker (nee Quigley), age 76, of Lake Como, NJ, formerly of West Orange passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Visiting will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main St. in West Orange from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1 Eagle Rock Ave., West Orange at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, 1100 W. Chicago Blvd. in Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers donations in Susan's name are requested to; Memorial Giving, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Susan was born in Orange and raised in West Orange, where she lived and raised her family, before retiring to Lake Como 15 years ago.

In addition to being a homemaker, Sue worked at West Essex Jewelers and for Local #68 Operating Engineers. She was a member of the Irish American Society of the Oranges, the Giblin Association and was the Essex County Democratic Committee Chairwoman. Sue was the 1994 Deputy Grand Marshall of the West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade as well as a longtime member of the parade committee.

Sue was the beloved wife of 56 years to Allan Aker. Loving daughter of the late George and Loretta Quigley. Devoted mother of Christine Aker and Terri Vaccarino, Greg and his wife Lisa, Paul and his wife Eileen, Lauren Dalgauer and her husband Kevin, and Brian and his wife Eileen. Loving sister of Joan Ready and her husband Robert, Jane Walsh and her husband Tom, Tim Quigley and his wife Barbara, and the late Peter Quigley. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Quinn, Brendan, Clare, Tim, Emily, Patrick, Colin, Dylan, and Jack.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now