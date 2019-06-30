Susan Phillips Gubernat



Aberdeen - Susan Philips Gubernat, 69, of Aberdeen and formerly Springfield, NJ, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center Monday, June 24th, on her 41st wedding anniversary after complications of pneumonia and congestive heart failure.



She was born in Irvington, NJ to the late John and Nellie (Godbey) Phillips growing up in Springfield, NJ having been a congregant of and married in The First Presbyterian Church of Springfield.



Mrs. Gubernat graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School in 1968 and University of Akron with a BS in Education in 1972. She married her beloved and devoted husband John in 1978. She was a physical education teacher in the Howell Township School District for 32 years, retiring in 2004 known to her students as Mrs. G.



Everyone who knew her will remember her sparkling brown eyes and warm, welcoming smile and an outgoing woman who loved her family, relatives, friends, and home. For many years prior to debilitating illnesses, Susan was an active tennis player, loved the Jersey shore, classical music and was an avid rubber stamping enthusiast making unique personalized cards for all occasions. In retirement, she enjoyed Bridge, Bunco and Mahjong with "the girls" and wintering in Naples, FL where she quickly made her winter friends. She was a subscribing member of the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ for over 30 years, particularly fond of musicals. She was a kind, caring and tender woman who worked hard at being a good friend to others, remembering birthdays, anniversaries, calling to keep in touch particularly when friends needed support.



Her family includes a sister, Maurine (Phillips) Peake and brother-in-law Robert Peake of Hopatcong; a brother William Phillips of Springfield, NJ; nieces Jessica Peake of Hopatcong, NJ; and Patricia (Peake) Huber and her husband Andy of Andover, NJ; sister-in-law Laura Gubernat and partner Steven Jorjorian of Leland, NC; and nephew James Bogdanski of Los Angeles, CA, and many cousins.



Final arrangements are still to be determined at a later date which will be posted on the Ely Funeral Home website as well as the Asbury Park Press and the Star-ledger when the family has decided. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019