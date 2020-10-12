1/
Susan R. Zektzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan R. Zektzer

Lakewood - Susan R. Zektzer, 73, of Lakewood, died October 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in East Orange and Brick before settling in Lakewood in 1975. She attended Congregation Ahavat Shalom, Lakewood and Temple Beth Or, Brick. Prior to retirement, Susan was employed with Paco Pharmaceutical Services, now DPT, in Lakewood. She was an avid NY Yankees fan, loved the challenge of completing word search puzzles, and in past years, enjoyed bowling with her husband, Morris.

Predeceased by her husband, Morris (2012); she is survived by her loving sisters, Marlene and Adrienne Vogel; mother-in-law, Rena Zektzer; brother-in-law, Marvin Zektzer; sister-in-law, Paula Portner; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nephew.

Graveside funeral services will be held 10:30am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Holisticare Hospice and Temple Beth Or. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved