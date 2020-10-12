Susan R. Zektzer



Lakewood - Susan R. Zektzer, 73, of Lakewood, died October 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in East Orange and Brick before settling in Lakewood in 1975. She attended Congregation Ahavat Shalom, Lakewood and Temple Beth Or, Brick. Prior to retirement, Susan was employed with Paco Pharmaceutical Services, now DPT, in Lakewood. She was an avid NY Yankees fan, loved the challenge of completing word search puzzles, and in past years, enjoyed bowling with her husband, Morris.



Predeceased by her husband, Morris (2012); she is survived by her loving sisters, Marlene and Adrienne Vogel; mother-in-law, Rena Zektzer; brother-in-law, Marvin Zektzer; sister-in-law, Paula Portner; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nephew.



Graveside funeral services will be held 10:30am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Holisticare Hospice and Temple Beth Or. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.









