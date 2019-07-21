Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
the Second Baptist Church of Toms River
2 First St
South Toms, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Runyon Mosley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Runyon Mosley Obituary
Susan Runyon Mosley

Beachwood - Susan Runyon Mosley, 54, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Care One Rehab in Jackson. She was born in Lakewood, NJ, and was a long-time resident of Beachwood. Susan was a graduate of Toms River South H.S. class of 1982, she went on to graduate from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with her Bachelor's Degree and received her Master's Degree at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Susan was a Special Education Teacher for over thirty years, retiring from Middletown School District where she received Teacher of the Year Award at Thorne Middle School. Susan was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of South Toms River since 2007 where she served as a Deacon. Susan graduated with a Diploma of Biblical Studies from Monmouth Bible Institute in 2015 and was named as Class Salutatorian. Her love of teaching and the Lord led her to become a Youth Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Christmas Giving Tree Coordinator, Youth Detention Coordinator, and Coordinator for the Interfaith Hospitality Network. She loved to read and was a huge sports fan, rooting for the Giants and Mets.

Susan is survived by her three beloved children, Cory Mosley, Jasmine McCown, and Victorria Cotton; her loving parents Geoffrey and Joanne Runyon; her sister Jennifer Bruett and husband Scott; nieces Heather and Katie; nephew Scotty; her beloved dog Roxy; and her extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, July 22nd, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 23rd, with the last visitation from 10 AM until the service at 10:30 AM at the Second Baptist Church of Toms River, 2 First St., South Toms River. Burial will follow at Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now