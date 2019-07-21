|
|
Susan Runyon Mosley
Beachwood - Susan Runyon Mosley, 54, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Care One Rehab in Jackson. She was born in Lakewood, NJ, and was a long-time resident of Beachwood. Susan was a graduate of Toms River South H.S. class of 1982, she went on to graduate from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with her Bachelor's Degree and received her Master's Degree at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Susan was a Special Education Teacher for over thirty years, retiring from Middletown School District where she received Teacher of the Year Award at Thorne Middle School. Susan was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of South Toms River since 2007 where she served as a Deacon. Susan graduated with a Diploma of Biblical Studies from Monmouth Bible Institute in 2015 and was named as Class Salutatorian. Her love of teaching and the Lord led her to become a Youth Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Christmas Giving Tree Coordinator, Youth Detention Coordinator, and Coordinator for the Interfaith Hospitality Network. She loved to read and was a huge sports fan, rooting for the Giants and Mets.
Susan is survived by her three beloved children, Cory Mosley, Jasmine McCown, and Victorria Cotton; her loving parents Geoffrey and Joanne Runyon; her sister Jennifer Bruett and husband Scott; nieces Heather and Katie; nephew Scotty; her beloved dog Roxy; and her extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22nd, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 23rd, with the last visitation from 10 AM until the service at 10:30 AM at the Second Baptist Church of Toms River, 2 First St., South Toms River. Burial will follow at Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019