Susan Schaefer
Susan Schaefer

Susan B. Schaefer passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9th. She is predeceased by Bill and Vernie Van Dyke. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Schaefer, Judy Schaefer, and Elizabeth Edwards. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren - Holly and Stan Patterson, Jr, Barbra and Craig Brown, and Tom Edwards. She is also survived by her darling great-grandchildren, Harmony and Willow, and also by her sister Pat and husband Leon Lundervold, plus Pat's children Marisa and Manuel, and her brother Jim Van Dyke, along with many cousins and second cousins, to whom she sends her love. She adored all her friends and will watch over them, too.

Susan enjoyed gardening, quilting, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Let us remember her for her spirit, her can-do attitude and the light and kindness she encouraged us to share with the world.

Information about memorial services will be shared at a later date. She did not want anyone to risk his or her health in coming to pay respects. She will live on in our hearts always. May her memory bring you peace.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
