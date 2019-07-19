|
In Loving Memory Of:
Susan VanTrease
1953-2018
It's been a year since you had to go, but our hearts left with you, that I'm sure you know. We look at your pictures, each and every day with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes, we love you, we miss you, is all that we can say. Although the pain in our hearts will never go away, the future brings a promise that before we know it we will all be together again on a bright and beautiful day. But until that happens, we all still look above, sending our hearts to you, filled will all of our thoughts and love. Even though you're out of sight, we look to the stars and send you a prayer each and every night.
We miss you. We love you. Until we are together again. Your Family's Love, forever.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019