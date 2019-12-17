|
|
Susan Wilfong
Morganville - Susan Carole Wilfong, 84, of Morganville, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at home. Susan was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, October 17, 1935.
Susan was predeceased by her husband Joseph H. Wilfong, sister Patricia Mother & Father Mary and Charles Baum. She is survived by her five children Mary Joe; Suzanne; Joseph and his wife Caroline; John and his wife Robin and James; grandchildren Christopher, Kaitlin, Anthony, Kiara, Alexander, Charles, Tyler, Gianna, Justine and Jayme.
Susan graduated from Marywood University, Scranton PA in 1957 in Early Education and teaching at Cliffwood Elementary, NJ. She met Soldier, Joe Wilfong. Once married and the life of an ARMY wife moved to FT. Hancock, & Frankfort, Germany, Matawan NJ and had the five kids in five years
The move to Morganville, Susan graduated from Rutgers University, and Kean College in Special Needs Education. She was Director of the Preschool Opportunity Program for Marlboro Township Schools, Director of Association for Retarded Citizens for Monmouth County, ending her career as Director of Early Education for Special Needs at the ARMY Post, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 7:00 - 9:00 PM, with a rosary/prayer service at 3:30pm at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. Her funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Englishtown on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Perrineville, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Marywood University, Scranton, PA. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019