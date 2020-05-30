Susanne Mateo
Manchester - Susanne Mateo (nee Brabant), 83, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born in New York City, NY, Susanne lived in Northern New Jersey for 43 years before moving to Manchester in 2005. No matter where Susanne lived she was always involved with her church. At the center of Susanne's world were her children and grandchildren and she was happiest when spending time with family.
Susanne is predeceased by her husband, whom she was happily married to for 56 years, of Charles V. Mateo, and her grandson, James Meyer. She is survived by her children; Chuck and his wife Ermine, David and his lifetime companion Laura and Charlotte Meyer and her husband Reid, beloved grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth and her great grandchildren Daniel and Conor.
Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.