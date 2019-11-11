|
|
Sydney Krupnick
Lakewood - Sydney Krupnick, dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather, died November 10, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family. He was 95 years young. Sydney was born on September 20, 1924 in New York City and raised in the all Jewish settlement of Woodbine, New Jersey, a small farming community supported by the Baron de Hirsch Fund, where his dad had a chicken and dairy farm. When Sydney was 13 he celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in the synagogue that was built by the Jewish farmers with their own hands. That was the year he won the Cape May County Marbles Championship.
At the age of 18, Sydney served in the U.S. Army during World War II in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. At one point, his ship hit an underwater mine. He spent one night in the hospital and was back in action the next day.
After the war, Sydney returned to his agricultural studies at Rutgers University where he spent part of his days cleaning the barns at the Cook College campus farm to help pay tuition. After graduating from Rutgers, Sydney made the move to Lakewood, for which he was forever proud.
With chicken farms in abundance in the area, Sydney and his brother David founded Krupnick Feed Company selling chicken feed to the area farmers. Sydney also used his expertise to lend a hand to the community by traveling from farm to farm inoculating the chickens against disease. Keeping his eye on the local economy, Sydney soon found his true calling in the real estate business. Sydney noticed how the price of an acre of land was going up each year, outpacing the general economy. This inspired him to concentrate his focus on land acquisition. His business acumen in his newly chosen field soon became legend and his door was open to anyone looking to learn and benefit from his knowledge, experience and skill.
Sydney married Charlotte Golden in 1950 and together became a force in the Jewish community. Sydney gave generously of his time and finances, traveling to Israel on many occasions and giving moral and financial support where needed. Supporting Kimball Medical Center, his community's local hospital, which eventually became Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, was another avenue for his philanthropic and community-minded generosity. Sydney and Charlotte also showed their tremendous admiration for the depth of Torah scholarship in the Lakewood community, becoming benefactors of Bais Medrash Govoha.
Sydney was especially happy when opening his home to celebrations of family and friends throughout the wonderful life of accomplishment and extraordinary achievements he shared with his beloved wife Charlotte. There were birthdays, weddings, engagements, Yom Kippur break-fasts, and Chanukah parties, culminating with Sydney and Charlotte's amazing 175th birthday bash (shared at 90 + 85).
Married for 68 years, Sydney was an adoring husband to Charlotte, a loving father to his children, Alan and Jeryl Krupnick, Karen and Larry Mandel, Marcy and Joe Janora, and Richard Krupnick, and a doting grandfather to Sara Welner and husband Ari, Seth Mandel and wife Bethany, Abby Eserner and husband Avi, Matthew Janora and wife Eileen, Harrison Krupnick, Amie Krunick, Bria Krupnick, Lori Dubrow and husband Dave, Brian Dubrow and wife Kelli, along with his 13 treasured great-grandchildren. Sydney was predeceased by his wife Charlotte, his sister Beatrice, his brothers David, Jack and Edward, and many other relatives.
We will all miss his wise counsel, his kindness and generosity of spirit, and his endless love and concern. May his memory be a blessing. Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM Tuesday, November 12th at Lake Terrace, 1690 Oak Street, Lakewood, NJ with interment to follow at Toms River Jewish Community Cemetery, West Whitty Road in Toms River, NJ. Memorial contributions in Sydney's memory may be directed to The Jewish Federation of Ocean County (https://www.jewishoceancounty.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019