Or Copy this URL to Share

Syeraynard Kelly Strong



Freehold - Service has been set for Thursday September 24, 2020



Public viewing from 5:00pm - 8:00pm



Friday September 25, 2020 will be a second viewing for the immediate family



only from 10:00am - 11:00am with the funeral starting at 11:00am



Location at New Hope Baptist Church 28 First Street Freehold, NJ 07728



Entrusted to Donato Askew Memorial Home (Red Bank)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store