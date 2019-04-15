Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
Sylvia DeSalvatore Obituary
Sylvia DeSalvatore

Neptune - Sylvia DeSalvatore, née Noullet, 80, crossed over to heaven on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.Friends and family are invited to view from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune with a funeral service to immediately follow. The entombment will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . The full obituary is available online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019
