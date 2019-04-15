|
|
Sylvia DeSalvatore
Neptune - Sylvia DeSalvatore, née Noullet, 80, crossed over to heaven on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.Friends and family are invited to view from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune with a funeral service to immediately follow. The entombment will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . The full obituary is available online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019