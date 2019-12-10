|
Sylvia E. Applegate
Freehold - Sylvia E. Applegate, 85, of Freehold Township passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was raised in Passaic and moved to Freehold Township in 1956 when she married her husband, John. The smell of honeysuckles always brought her back to the day they met when she was 14. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that once again they are united.
A bookkeeper by trade, Sylvia worked at Millhurst Mills for over 40 years prior to her retirement. She was extremely artistic which was reflected in the many crafts she enjoyed. Being a talented seamstress, it brought Sylvia joy to create her children's Halloween costumes, and many other garments. She was also tremendously talented in the kitchen and enjoyed baking and preparing culinary specialties. She possessed a heart of gold, would do anything for anyone, and was her kids' biggest supporter.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, John R. Applegate in 2009; and her son-in-law, Joseph DiGangi that same year. She is survived by her son, John Applegate and his wife, Debora of Brick; two daughters, Kimberly DiGangi of New Egypt, and Cindy Bodino and her husband, James of Howell; six grandchildren, John Applegate and his wife, Sarah, Bradley Applegate, Rosario DiGangi and his wife, Jennifer, Nicole DiGangi, Zachary Bodino and Brittany Bodino; and a great granddaughter, Antonia DiGangi.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Sylvia's name may be made to Fulfill, the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, 3300 Route 66, Neptune City, NJ 07753. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019