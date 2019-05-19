|
Sylvia Ferrara
Brick - Sylvia Ferrara, age 90, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Sylvia has resided in Brick for the last 32 years.
Mrs. Ferrara worked for many years for the Social Security Department.
Sylvia loved reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 69 years, Frederick A. Ferrara; her sons, Alfred Ferrara and Frederick Ferrara, Jr. and his wife, Belinda; her sisters, Viola and Ella; her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Paige and Annie; her three great-grandchildren, Brenna, Paige and Paul.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick with a Funeral Service being held at 5:00 p.m. Cremation is private.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019