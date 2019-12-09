|
Sylvia H. Whelan
Little Silver - Sylvia H. Whelan, age 95 of Little Silver, died Friday, November 15, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident of the shore area. Sylvia went on to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a Nurse attending Bellevue School of Nursing in NY. She worked at both Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center retiring in 1987. She was the oldest member of The Reformed Church of Tinton Falls participating in many of their programs and activities. Sylvia made the ultimate gift of donating her body for medical education at Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine.
She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Whelan in 1973; her son, Dr. Charles H. Whelan; and 2 brothers, Ernest and Rowland Van Cleef. Surviving are two daughters and a son in law, Carol Whelan, Eileen and Pasquale Torchia; her son and daughter in law, Michael and Connie Whelan; her brother and sister in law, Rev. Robin Van Cleef and his wife Nancy; her cousin, Katherine Nolan; her daughter in law, Therese Whelan; 6 grandchildren and 5 beloved great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Church where she dedicated her life, The Reformed Church of Tinton Falls at 62 Hance Avenue in Tinton Falls on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 pm. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019