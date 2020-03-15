|
|
Sylvia Judick
Lewes, DE. - Sylvia A. Judick, (nee DiUbaldi) age 72 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Beach Haven Park, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. Sylvia was born in Newark, NJ and moved to LBI in 1960. She worked as an office manager in Cherry Hill before her career as a pit manager at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City in 1980. She retired to Lewes, in 2013. Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Chick" Judick who passed in 1987.
They enjoyed spending time in their cabin in the Pocono's and creating beautiful "miniatures". Sylvia loved animals and volunteered at several shelters including Best Friend's in Utah. She was a member of the Italian-American Club in Lewes and attended Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro, DE. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, reading and the occasional visit to a casino. She loved spending time with her family and many close friends who meant the world to her. Sylvia is survived by her brother Ron DiUbaldi, and his wife Terry, her sister Marianne Kirchner and her husband Bruce as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering and Funeral Liturgy will be held at a later date which will be posted on the Funeral Home website in the near future. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Rd., Kanab, UT 84741. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020