Sylvia M. Krisanda
Toms River - Sylvia M. Krisanda, 87, of Toms River, NJ passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Clifton, NJ she traveled the world as a navy nurse before moving to Toms River. Sylvia attended St Cyril & Methodius grade school in Clifton, Pope Pius High School in Passaic, and St. Mary's Nursing School before entering the United States Navy. She received her BS degree from the University of Maryland while serving in the Navy. During her military career, Sylvia was stationed in Philadelphia PA, Taiwan, San Diego CA, Bethesda MD and finally at Lakehurst Naval Base before her retirement as a Lieutenant Commander in 1980.
Sylvia is predeceased by her parents, Agnes (Sova) and Michael Krisanda, her siblings; Jean and her husband Lester Wojchik, Emily and her husband Peter Ostapeck, and Joseph Krisanda. She is also predeceased by her niece Joan Marie Wojchik, and her nephew Mark Ostapeck.
Sylvia is survived by her nieces; Mary Wojchik, Bonnie and her husband Ralph Battaglia, her nephews; John Wojchik and his wife Rita, and Peter Ostapeck and his wife Betty. She is also survived by her great nieces; Teresa and Glen Amorosi, Gina and Eric Bottoms, Renee and John Loggie, Laura and Steve Alexis, great nephews; Michael and Lisa Wojchik, Matthew Wojchik, and great great nieces and nephews; Olivia, Carly, Grace, Leah, Jake, James, Thomas, Jackson, and James. Sylvia is also survived be her two dear friends Regina Ramos Frias, and Mary Muselli, as well as many cousins in Slovakia especially Betka Baranova and her family Milan, Andrea, Beata and Dillan who she had the opportunity to meet in October of 2018.
Sylvia and her family would like to extend a very special thank you to her friends and companions Salih, Cindy, Amy, Camille, Pio, and Vilma and sisters and staff at St. Joseph's Senior Home who took care of Sylvia for the last years of her life.
Visitation hours will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10am - 12pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 12:30pm following the visitation at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church located in Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery located in Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Nejeda in Still Water, NJ www.campnejeda.org or St. Joseph's Senior Home located on 1-3 St. Joseph's Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020