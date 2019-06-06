Services
Buffalo Junction, VA - Sylvia T. Hemmer, age 77, of Buffalo Junction, Virginia, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Philomena and James P. Pompe and her son, Michael Horan. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, John R. Hemmer. She is also survived by her children, Stephen Horan, Sr. (Jennifer), Kelly Horan, Scott Horan (Jamie), Robert Gallo and Tammy Cornell (Bryan). Sylvia will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen, Jr., Brian, Kristen, Jessica (Edward), Daniel, Justin, Mason, Scott, Emily, Abigail, Sophia and Wyatt. She will also be missed by her sister, Mary (Jack) and her beloved nieces, nephews, family and loving friends. Sylvia was adored by her loving pets, Kova, Lucky and Dusty.

Sylvia was a wonderful soul, who loved to be artistic; to garden, to watch birds from her front porch and spent years fishing and hunting. Sylvia had an infectious laugh and loved nothing more than being with her family. She was admired for her tenacity and her fearless spirit. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, and dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all of these whose lives she has touched.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sylvia's name to . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is serving the Hemmer family.
Published in Beach Haven Times on June 6, 2019
