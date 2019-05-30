|
|
Takinda Raymon Byrd
Columbus, GA - Takinda Raymon Byrd, 38, of Columbus, GA by way of Long Branch, NJ passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Georgia unexpectedly. Takinda, affectionately known as "TK" was a loving father, an exceptional communicator and a very humble person who loved music.
Visitation will be 11 AM Saturday, June 1st until the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019