Services
M.D. Walker Funeral Home
103 Ashby Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 755-0079
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Takinda Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Takinda Raymon Byrd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Takinda Raymon Byrd Obituary
Takinda Raymon Byrd

Columbus, GA - Takinda Raymon Byrd, 38, of Columbus, GA by way of Long Branch, NJ passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Georgia unexpectedly. Takinda, affectionately known as "TK" was a loving father, an exceptional communicator and a very humble person who loved music.

Visitation will be 11 AM Saturday, June 1st until the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now