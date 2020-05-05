Talmadge "Mike" Foster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Talmadge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Talmadge "Mike" Foster, Jr.

Gaffney, SC - Talmadge Odell "Mike" Foster, Jr., 51, of 108 Crestmont Drive, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Charlotte, NC, but resided most of his life in Bayville, New Jersey, he was the son of Alma Paulette Davis Foster Warrington of Dade City, FL and the late Talmadge Odell Foster. He was employed in construction, loved animals and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Ricky Lee Sprouse of Dade City, FL; a sister, Theresa Michele Foster-Bouldin of Zephyrhills, FL; two grandchildren, Brayden Sprouse and Bryson Sprouse; a nephew, Brian David Weston, II.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved