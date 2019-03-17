|
Tammy Ann Manfredi
Barnegat - Tammy Ann Manfredi, 53, of Barnegat passed at home on March 16, 2019.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 30 years, Anthony Manfredi; three loving children, Dylan, Brooke and Shane Manfredi; her cherished father, Richard Barnitt; her devoted brother, Scott Thomas and wife Felicia Barnitt.
Viewing Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wednesday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019