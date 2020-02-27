|
Tammy C. Fluta
Brick - Tammy C. Fluta, age 53, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home in Brick. Born in Belleville, Tammy was raised in Hillside and has resided in Brick since 1993.
Mrs. Fluta was employed by Costco in Brick for many years.
Tammy was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick.
Tammy was devoted to her husband and two daughters and her
greatest joy in life was being with them. Whether it was dance class or any other activity, she was always there and enjoyed the "little moments" with her family, the most. She also enjoyed being at the beach.
She is predeceased by her step-father, Stanley Tyminski and her father-in-law, Edward Fluta.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 33 years, Edward Fluta, Jr; her cherished daughters, Lauren Fluta and her husband, Joe and Rebecca Fluta and her boyfriend, Pearce; her mother, Marie Hynes and her mother-in-law, Doris Fluta; her aunt, Rosie Granata and her uncle, Michael Granata; her three brothers and two sisters as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020