|
|
Tanay Rochelle Bland
Neptune - Tanay R Bland, 42 of Neptune NJ daughter of Diana L Johnson and the late Douglas J Bland departed this life suddenly on December 29, 2019. Tanay was born in Red Bank and moved to Asbury Park when she was a young girl. She attended Asbury Park schools and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1995. Tanay was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County and made many friends throughout her life. Her beautiful brown eyes and her willingness to laugh and smile at any moment will be something for which she will surely be missed. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter-Mahogany Bland, mother-Diana Johnson, step-father-Harold Johnson, sisters-Ladena Johnson, Regina Bland-Davis, Tanyanika Riley-Washington, Alanna Harris, godsister-Felicia Porter, brother-Douglas Reid, uncles-David Adams and Delmar Adams, Jr., first-cousin Mark David Adams, close family friend Raymond Goodman, Jr.; 4 nieces, 9 nephews and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In addition to her father, Tanay was predeceased by her maternal grandparents-Delmar & Aina VeinBergs Adams her paternal grandparents-Harry & Anna Bland and uncle-Mark Adams. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1pm-3pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020