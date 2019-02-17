Resources
More Obituaries for Tanya Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanya Bridges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tanya Bridges Obituary
Tanya Bridges

Neptune - Tanya Renee Bridges born January 5, 1954 in Neptune, NJ passed away February 4, 2019 in Easton, PA at the age of 65. She graduated from Neptune High school in 1972 and later attended Trenton State. She began a career working for the State of NJ as a Senior Youth worker for Arthur Brisbane.

Tanya is predeceased by her parents Alma and Richard Bridges Sr., of Neptune, NJ. She is survived by her loving brothers Richard Jr., Darrell, Kevin Sr., and Gary Bridges; and loving sister Jacquelyn Bridges.

She will be cremated, and a Memorial is set on Saturday March 16th, 2019 from 2-6pm at Shark River Firehouse
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.