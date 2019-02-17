|
|
Tanya Bridges
Neptune - Tanya Renee Bridges born January 5, 1954 in Neptune, NJ passed away February 4, 2019 in Easton, PA at the age of 65. She graduated from Neptune High school in 1972 and later attended Trenton State. She began a career working for the State of NJ as a Senior Youth worker for Arthur Brisbane.
Tanya is predeceased by her parents Alma and Richard Bridges Sr., of Neptune, NJ. She is survived by her loving brothers Richard Jr., Darrell, Kevin Sr., and Gary Bridges; and loving sister Jacquelyn Bridges.
She will be cremated, and a Memorial is set on Saturday March 16th, 2019 from 2-6pm at Shark River Firehouse
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019