Tara Ann Higgins
Ocean Grove - Tara Ann Higgins, 59, of Ocean Grove, died Friday August 16, 2019 at home. Tara attended Westfield High School and Kean University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Media Studies and her Master of Arts degree in Organizational Development/Communications. She also held various degrees and certifications in Social Media, Marketing and Analytics. She worked her entire life at Kean University at both the Union and Ocean County Campuses. For the last nine years she held the position of Managing Assistant Director of the Administrative Operations Department at Kean Ocean where she was also an adjunct Social Media Professor. She was born in New York City and grew up in Westfield. She moved full time from Rahway to Ocean Grove in 2010 and quickly developed a passion for her Ocean Grove Community and the art shown in the many organizations she was involved with. Tara was a member of the Ocean Grove Ladies Auxiliary, holding the positions of Book Sale Co-Chairperson, Social Media Coordinator, Vice President and President. She was active with the OG Citizens Patrol, The Delta Phi Epsilon- Area Chapter, serving as Advisor/Mentor, various LGBTQ organizations, The Wooden Walls Project and the Habitat for Humanity Restore. Surviving are her by brothers Jay and Drew, her nieces Kasey and Kiely, her nephews, Jake, Justin, and Zach, her stepmother Maryanne and step siblings: Dee, Donna, Kathy and George. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM at Parlor Gallery, 717 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ www.parlor-gallery.com. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM. at Bishop Jane's Tabernacle, Ocean Grove www.oceangrove.org/worship. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to one of the below charitable organizations, The Raptor Trust- Millington, NJ, www.theraptortrust.org/donate Catsbury Park, Asbury Park, NJ, www.gofundme.com/catsburyparkneedsyourhelp or the Ocean Grove Ladies Auxiliary www.oceangrove.org/ladies-auxiliary The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019