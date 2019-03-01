|
|
Taylor Broderick
Rumson - Taylor Dennett Broderick, 28, of Rumson passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving parents Jennifer and Shaun Broderick, brother Cullen (C.J.) Broderick, maternal grandmother Paula Jordan, and her lifetime boyfriend and love of her life, Kevin Sharkey and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. She is predeceased by her maternal grandfather John Jordan and her paternal grandparents Theresa and Charles Broderick.
Taylor was born in Rumson, NJ. She attended Rumson-Fair Haven High School and graduated from Elon University in North Carolina.
Services will be held at St. George'sBytheRiver, 7 Lincoln Avenue, Rumson, NJ, 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Burial is private at the family's request. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019