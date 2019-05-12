Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
View Map
Four Seasons, Lakewood - Ted Gilsenan, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7 2019 at Shorrock Gardens in Lakewood. Born and raised in Elizabeth, he summered in Avon-by-the-Sea and lived in Elberon and Bethel, CT before moving to Four Seasons 20 years ago.

Ted graduated from Seton Hall Prep in 1956, College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA in 1960, and received his MBA at Columbia University in NYC in 1963. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. Mr. Gilsenan retired as an International Credit Manager at Union Carbide Corporation / Dow. He served as chairman of the International Division of the National Chemical Credit Association. He was an altar server at St. Dominic's for many years and volunteered at the food pantry within the parish. He attended the Loyola Retreat House in Morristown for over 55 years. Ted was a proud member of the Irish American Club at Four Seasons and a fan of the Washington Redskins. As a young man, he was a captain of the Avon-by-the-Sea Lifeguards.

Ted was predeceased by his daughter, Kerry Gilsenan; parents, Terence and Anna Gilsenan; and by his sisters, Mary and Joan Gilsenan. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Dorothy (O'Keefe) Gilsenan; son, Edward Gilsenan and his wife, Jennifer; brother, Myles Gilsenan and his wife, Patricia; and his grandson, Ryan.

A Funeral Mass will be offered 10am on Monday at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Final interment will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Newark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Dominic's Food Pantry. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019
