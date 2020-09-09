Teresa Ann Von Spreckelsen



Waretown - Teresa Ann "Terry" Von Spreckelsen, age 76, of Waretown went to meet the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. Born in The Bronx, she moved to Lanoka Harbor in 1974 and in early 90's moved to Waretown. She was the owner of Special Touch Cleaning Service in Lacey Township. Terry enjoyed doing crafts and sightseeing. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Terry will be remembered as being a loving and caring woman.



Terry was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Marion. Surviving is her husband of 27 years, Stephen M. Von Spreckelsen, her brother Frederick Eberlein and wife Linda, her sister Debra Egger and husband Steve, her children, Kristina Pryor and husband Shelby, Robert Cook, her stepchildren Angela Lewis, Patricia Procopio, Stephen J. and Patrick I. Von Spreckelsen, her grandchildren Issac Pryor, Victoria and Robert Cook Jr, Katerina Procopio, Sara Lewis and Zechariah, William, and Olivia Tilton, as well as her two great grandchildren Rosalind and Landin.



A Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River. Interment will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ.









