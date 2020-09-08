1/
Teresa Ann Von Sprecklesen
Teresa Ann Von Sprecklesen

Waretown - Teresa Ann "Terry" Von Sprecklesen, age 76, of Waretown went to meet the Lord on Friday September 4, 2020 at her home. Born in The Bronx, she moved to Lanoka Harbor in 1974 and in early 90's moved to Waretown. She was the owner of Special Touch Cleaners in Lacey Township. Terry enjoyed doing crafts and sightseeing, was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered as being loving and caring woman.

Terry was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Marion. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Stephen, her children Kristina Lee Pryor and her husband Shelby, Robert Walter Cook, Angela Lewis, Patricia Procopio, Stephen J. Von Sprecklesen and Patrick I Von Sprecklesen. Her grandchildren Issac Pryor, Victoria Paige Cook and Robert Walter Cook III, along with her great-granddaughter Rosalynn Renee Pryor, brother Frederick Eberlein and sister Deborah Egger.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3 until time of service at 5:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River. Interment will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
03:00 - 05:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
SEP
10
Service
05:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
SEP
11
Interment
01:00 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
