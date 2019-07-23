Teresa Fallon



Toms River - Teresa M. Fallon (Meely), 85, of Toms River, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mt. Talbot, Ireland, she lived in Brick, NJ before moving to Toms River, NJ 20 years ago. She worked for many years as a Bus Driver for the Brick Township Board of Education and was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, she was an avid golfer and was a dedicated member of the Red Hat Society, Holiday City Dance Club, The Variety Club and took pride in being the ambulance driver for the Holiday City First Aid Squad. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Catherine (Stealy), her beloved son Sean Michael, brothers Willie and Bernard, and sisters Kathleen Clowe and Margaret Murphy, she is survived by her loving children Thomas M. Fallon and wife Virginia, of Toms River, NJ, Kathleen P. Fallon and husband John of VA, Brian E. Fallon and wife Brenda of CA, a brother Thomas, a sister Alice Harrington, four grandchildren: Maura Fallon-Bonner (Vincent), Brendan Thomas Fallon, Zachariah Fallon, and Dakota Fallon, three great grandchildren: Adriana Rich-Fallon, Brody Rich-Fallon, and Brenna Cathryne Bonner, as well as her dearest friends Margaret Kearns and Mary Hayes. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, 56 Cedar Grove Rd., Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the in memory of Teresa. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ascend Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019