Teresa G. Cobuzio
Whiting - Teresa G. Cobuzio, 96, Of Whiting, passed away June 4, 2019. Born in New York, she was formerly of Westwood before moving to Whiting 30 years ago. Teresa worked as a customer service representative for Met Life Insurance for 20 years before her retirement in 1984. She was a proud member of the Italian American Club and Woman's Club and a volunteer at Whiting's Crestwood Village 3 mini mart and Crestwood Village 3 bingo events.
Teresa is predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Domenick J. Cobuzio, her son Peter Cobuzio, her daughter in law Evelyn Cobuzio, her brother Michael, and sisters Antoinette, Tilly, Anna, and Catherine.
She is survived by her children; Angela and her husband Victor Jovino of Parsippany, NJ; and Teresa and her husband Michael DeVita of West Milford, NJ. Teresa is also survived by three grandchildren; Robert, Christopher, and Marie and five great grandchildren; Keane, Dominic, William, Ascher, and Maverick.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:45am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park located in Toms River, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1228 New Jersey 37, Toms River, NJ 08755. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019