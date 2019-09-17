|
|
Teresa G. Legato
Ocean - Teresa G. Legato, 96, of Ocean Twp., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Mrs. Legato (nee Nilio) was born and raised in Newark. She lived in Asbury Park for several years before settling in Ocean Twp. in 1968. She was a vivacious and social homemaker who most enjoyed cooking and entertaining at family gatherings, at which her pasta and pastries were enjoyed by all. She also bowled with her husband, and swam, danced and did needlepoint. She belonged to SCAN of Ocean Twp. (Social Communities Activities Network) and participated in many Tin Can Sailor reunions throughout the country.
Mrs. Legato was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominic J. Legato, in 2001, as well as by her brothers, Nick, John and Christopher Nilio, and her sisters, Julie DeBellis and Christine Manganella. She is survived by her children, Carmen D. Legato and his wife Amy, Bethesda, MD, Robert M. Legato and his wife Cynthia, Pasadena, CA, and Donna L. Furlong, of Ocean Twp. Also surviving are Mrs. Legato's grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Jeanine, Robert J. (Jamie), Andrew, Katie, Tessa and Michael, and her great-grandchildren, Beckett, Violet and Nate.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 8-10AM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Thursday, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Legato's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019