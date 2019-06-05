|
Teresa "Tess" Jordan
Middletown - Teresa "Tess" Jordan lived a life full of faith, family, and friends, sharing wisdom, warmth, and wit until she passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1926 in Longford, Ireland to William and Annie Lambert and was the youngest of seven children. After finishing her education, she worked as a Civil Servant for the Irish Land Commission in Dublin before emigrating to the United States.
Tess married her husband Thomas Jordan in 1959 and eventually moved to be near her family, the Lamberts and the Kowalczyk's, in Middletown, New Jersey. In her new community, Tess formed lasting friendships with her neighbors and parishioners at the church she loved, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church including Carol Christiansen, Anna Melora, Al Cuvanov, Pat McGrath, and Concetta Czapla.
Tess was a devout Catholic with a strong inner faith. In Dublin, she was a member of the Legion of Mary, and, for over five decades, she was an active member of St. Mary's. She attended Mass daily, was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order, and served as a Eucharistic Minister, an RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) Associate, a coordinator of St. Mary's Adoration Chapel, and a volunteer for Birthright of Red Bank.
Tess worked for many years as a Project Manager for AT&T in New Brunswick before retiring in the late 1980s. A master of puns, a great storyteller and listener, an impeccable dresser, and a lover of books and the English language, Tess had a clever wit, gave Jeopardy contestants a run for their money, and was never far from her laptop, which she used to stay abreast of the latest news and connected with her family and friends around the world. In her retirement, Tess traveled regularly, making spiritual pilgrimages to Europe, as well as regular visits to family and friends in British Columbia and Ireland.
Tess was predeceased by her husband Thomas, who passed away in 1992; her brothers Leo, William, Patrick, and John; her sisters Maura and Nan; and her beloved nephew John Kearney. She is survived by her nieces Patricia Kowalczyk and Jean Kearney; her many great-nieces and -nephews including The Kowalczyk's (Tom, Jane, Tami, Harry, Moira, and Patrick), the Kearneys (Katie and Kevin), the Smiths, and the Sharkeys.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019