Teresa M. Lavin
Spring Lake Heights - Teresa M. Lavin, 92, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Jersey City to Nora and James Silvers, Teresa went on to meet and marry her beloved husband John in April of 1950. Teresa retired after 20 years with NJ Bell but was most proud of her roles as wife and mother to her three children.
Upon retirement, Teresa and John moved to the Jersey Shore. Teresa was a communicant of St. Denis Church and volunteered at the food bank in Asbury Park. She loved to bake chocolate chip cookies for neighbors and friends. She also loved to crochet afghans and enjoyed spending her days with her beloved dogs. She will be missed for her famous one-liners, her quirky humor, and by all who knew her.
Teresa was predeceased by her beloved husband John in 1994 and by her sisters Catherine Lally and Noreen Corrigan. She leaves behind her three children - James (Anne Marie) of Toms River, Ann M. (Mandy Rodrigues) of Pittstown, and Nancy T. (Ed Sienkiewicz) of Spring Lake Heights; granddaughters Amy and Sandy Jablonski (Sam Van Allen) and many loving relatives and friends.
A viewing will be at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35 of Wall, on Thursday, November 12 from 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, on Friday, November 13 at 10:30 am. Interment will be private at Brig. General William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, alongside her husband John.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be in Teresa's honor to Alzheimer's Association
, 224 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.
Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.