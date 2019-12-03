Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church Chapel
26 Leonardville Road
Middletown, NJ
Teresa M. "Terry" Woodward

Teresa M. "Terry" Woodward

Teresa M. "Terry" Woodward passed peacefully on November 27, 2019. Terry was a lifelong resident of Red Bank and worked many years as an executive secretary for the Bendix Corporation. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary's R.C. Church of New Monmouth. Gardening was her passion, and she had a year round "Green Thumb". Terry lived a quiet life in Shadow Lake Village where she had a host of dear friends, in particular, her next-door neighbor, Helen Stanley, whom she continued to stay in touch with daily after Helen's recent move to Florida.

Terry is survived by her loving friend, Rosemary Bozenhard, whom she took under her wing at Bendix Corporation in 1967, her husband Walt, and their three daughters Julie Hurtado, Beth Damiano & Brenda Martin, whom she thought of as her own granddaughters, and their families. She is also survived by six nephews; brothers William, Andrew, David, Thomas, Steven and Michael Zapcic and their families, and her dedicated caregiver, Carol Hill.

There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, December 7th 10:30 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church Chapel, 26 Leonardville Road, Middletown (New Monmouth), N.J. followed by an interment at Fairview Cemetery, 456 Hwy 35, Middletown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's R.C. Church (address above) or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
