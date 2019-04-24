Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Catholic Church
Manasquan, NJ
Burial
Following Services
St. Catharine's Cemetery
Sea Girt, NJ
Red Bank - Teresa Rose (Muirhead) Brennan Red Bank - Teresa Rose Brennan, 97, beloved matriarch of the Muirhead family, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, NJ.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she also resided in Manasquan and Rumson before moving to the Atrium. She led a life of service, teaching youngsters for 40 years at St. Joseph School in Carteret and St. Catharine School in Spring Lake. Coincident with her place of residence, she was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Rumson and St. Denis Catholic Church in Manasquan. Teresa was a gifted story teller, known for her sharp memory and joyous sense of humor.

Teresa received a B.S. degree from Seton Hall University. She also attended Georgian Court College, in Lakewood. She studied music at the Philadelphia Conservatory and received a certification to teach music from Nazareth College, in Rochester, NY.

She is predeceased by her husband of 30 years, John P. Brennan, Jr., her parents and 11 siblings. She is survived by a loving extended family.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday at Neary-Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St., Manasquan. A funeral mass will be held Friday, 10:00 am at St. Denis Catholic Church in Manasquan with burial immediately following at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt.

Family and friends may wear pink to honor this gentle woman's legacy. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made St. Genevieve School, 1237 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 in memory of Teresa Brennan.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019
