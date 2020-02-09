Services
Teresa Rose "Tess" Ferrigno Obituary
Teresa "Tess" Rose Ferrigno, 94, of Tinton Falls peacefully passed away February 8th with her family by her side. She was born in Red Bank where she remained until 1954 and has since lived in Tinton Falls.

She attended Red Bank Catholic High School and graduated Class of 1943. Upon graduation, she started working at Fort Monmouth during World War II. After being a stay-at-home mom and raising four children, she returned to work in the field of special education. This became her passion, as she loved helping children with a wide range of learning disabilities for the next 20 years.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who were the joys of her life. Tess was the epitome of growing older with a younger spirit.

She was predeceased by husband Matthew, her parents Sante and Antoinette, brother Rev. Marian Palandrano, sister Mary Stearns, beloved children, infant daughter Mary Ellyn and son Michael.

Surviving are a daughter Christine Ferrigno and her partner Anthony Primo, son Robert Ferrigno and wife Lisa, and daughter Maryellen McCarthy (predeceased by husband Steve). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Erin and husband Tim Hoffman, Alyssa and husband Jordan Bell; Matthew and Jenna McCarthy; Preston (PJ) Mellaci, Emma Ferrigno, step-granddaughters Christine and husband Justin Pequignot, Deanna and James Signor, great-granddaughter Sienna Bell, and step-great-grandchildren Brylee and Blake along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life Tuesday, February 11th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 12th at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Ch. cor. of Bridge and Chestnut St. Red Bank, NJ .

In lieu of flowers, Tess requested that donations be made to . 262 Danny Thomas Way Memphis, Tennessee.

Please visit Tess's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
