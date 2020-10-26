Teresa Tomasiello
Sarasota - Teresa Tomasiello, 52, of Sarasota, FL passed away on October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 17, 1968 to Leonard and Margaret Sasso in Brooklyn, NY. Teresa and her family then moved to Matawan, NJ where she spent her years playing softball and cheer leading for the Matawan Huskies. She grew up alongside a ton of close friends and she was always the life of the party. She married her High School sweetheart, Marcello Tomasiello in 1990. Their first home together was in Manalapan, NJ and during that time they started a family with the birth of their daughter Marisa in 1994. Teresa ended up back in her home town of Matawan, NJ for 20 years before moving to Florida in 2014, where she continued the party and made many more friends. This past July Teresa and Marcello celebrated their 30 year anniversary together. She devotedly worked with the same company for over 26 years, and within that time has achieved the role of Vice President and gained co-workers that became family, but her favorite job was being a mother to her daughter, Marisa. If Teresa wasn't as work, she was finding bargains at Marshalls, baking for anything and everything, traveling for her niece's and nephew's sports events, and being a second Mom to many of her daughters close friends. Teresa is survived by her loving spouse of 30 years, Marcello Tomasiello of Sarasota, FL; her daughter, Marisa Tomasiello of Neptune NJ; her mother, Margaret Sasso of Tinton Falls NJ; her brother, David Sasso and his spouse Karen of Wall NJ; her brother, Geoff Sasso and his spouse Polina of Colts Neck NJ; and her Nephews; Anthony, Charlie, Benny, Adrian, and Niece Angela, as well as many more beloved family members that she adored. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Sasso. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel, NJ, with a repass to follow. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com
. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Brady's K-9 Fund at www.bradysk9fund.com