Terrence John Moore
Brick - Terrence "Terry" John Moore, 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mr. Moore was currently the vice president of Maloney & Curcio Inc., a plumbing supply company in Linden. He was a former officer of the ASPE, American Society of Plumbing Engineers. He was a graduate of Wall High School and attended Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, NC. He was an active member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Brick and served as an usher and council member within the parish. An avid golfer, Terry played some of the most famous golf courses all over the world including, the world renown St. Andrew's in Scotland. He also loved his music, especially Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones and Bob Seger to name a few.
Born in Long Branch he grew up in Wall Twp. before moving to Brick about 40 years ago.
Terry was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Joan Moore. Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Theresa Lynn (Pezarras) Moore; son, Zachary P. Moore of Brick; daughter, Danielle E. Moore of Salisbury, MD; sisters, Mallory Moore Kennedy and her husband, Kevin of Toms River and Merrill Moore Seyler of Greensboro, NC; uncle, John Moore and his wife, Nancy of Venice, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-5pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 4pm in the funeral home. A church memorial service will also be held 2pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 135 Salmon Street, Brick. Final interment will be private. Flowers or a donation in his memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering would be greatly appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019