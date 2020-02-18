|
Terrence McGovern
Manchester - Terrence McGovern, a 37-year resident of Manchester Township, passed away February 17, 2020 at Newark's Beth Israel Hospital. He was 62.
Terry was born on Feb. 13, 1958, the son of the late Robert and Helen McGovern. He grew up In Manville, NJ, and graduated from Manville High School. He also graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, with a Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering.
For 37 years he was a civilian employee at the Naval Air Warfare Center in Lakehurst, NJ, as an electrical engineer in the Visual Landing Aids Branch. He was responsible for several Visual Landing Aid Systems used by the United States Navy and occasionally would fly to US Navy aircraft carriers to repair these systems. Some of his duties required him to travel and work in foreign countries including Japan, India and Argentina.
Terry was a member and former President of the Toms River Rotary Club. He enjoyed tennis and was a member of the Steven's Institute Tennis team, skiing and golf and played in several golf leagues at the Naval base.
Terry is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Ploss and her husband Jerry of Somers, NY, and Maureen Teeter of Greenville, NC; his two nieces, Suzanne Diegmann and her husband, Peter, of Scarsdale, NY, and Jennifer Sneed and her husband, Jerry, of Greenville, NC; and his two nephews, Robert Teeter and his wife Heather of Newfoundland, NJ, and Stewart Ploss and great-nephew Charles Ploss of Ridgefield, CT.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 21 at 10 am at St. John's Church at 619 Chestnut Street in Lakehurst and interment will be at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home at 3010 Ridgeway Road in Manchester on Thursday, February 20 from 4 to 8 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020