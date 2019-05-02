Services
Teruko "Terry" Nulty


Eatontown - Teruko "Terry" Nulty, age 86, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Tioga, PA. She was born on October 15, 1932 in Kamata, Japan, a daughter of Saburo and Aki Watanabe. She was the wife of the late William Frank Nulty who died in 1964 while serving in the US Army. She was employed with Concurrent Computer Corp. in Oceanport, NJ for 24 years. Terry enjoyed bowling, crocheting, gardening, morning walks, and being a member of Gold Star Wives. She loved spending time with family and walking the boards in Longbranch, NJ. Terry was one who always put others first, and was always there to help in any way she could.

She is survived by two sons, James P. (Julie) Nulty of Oceanport, NJ, David Nulty of Longbranch, NJ; a daughter, Patricia Nulty of Longbranch, NJ; a daughter-in-law, Stormy Nulty of Mars Hill, NC; two grandchildren; Jordan Nulty, Katlyn (Jeff Shuster) Dougherty; a great granddaughter, Nora L. Shuster; a sister, Miyako (Kunio) Ishikawa of Kamata, Japan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; a son, Robert J. Nulty; two sisters, Kahoko Moss, Nobuko Watanabe.

In honoring Teruko's wishes there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been trusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
