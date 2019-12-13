|
Thaddeus Niemiec
Barengat - Thaddeus "Ted" Niemiec , age 77 of Barnegat passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Ted was born in New Brunswick and was formerly of Carteret and East Brunswick before moving to Barnegat in 2006. He graduated from Carteret High School in 1960 and then went to NJIT where he graduated with his Mechanical Engineering Degree. Ted worked for Aetna Life & Casualty for 26 years and Peerless Insurance for 15 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518 and a life member of Knights of Columbus Carteret Council #1280. Ted was an avid fisherman and boater.
Ted was predeceased by his parents Thaddeus and Helen "Gush" Niemiec, he is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia (nee Mankos) their children: Thaddeus D and his wife Holly and Kristin and her husband Justin Rogers, Grandson Stephen Francis Rogers.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home 335 S. Main Street, Barnegat. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 11am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ALS Foundation, Joan Dancy and Pals, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701. https://ssl.charityweb.net/joandancyandpals/ in Ted's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019