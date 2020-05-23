Thelma Elizabeth Huyghue



Loving grandmother and long-time resident of Long Branch, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Wall Township due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 100.



Born Thelma Elizabeth Johnson on March 12, 1920 to William and Ethel (Richardson) Johnson, she was educated in the Eatontown school system. As a young woman she moved to Brooklyn, NY where she lived for many years. She retired from the Home Insurance Company and returned to the shore area in 1972 where she and her husband Ewart bought a home in Long Branch.



Thelma was a talented artist who specialized in landscapes. She was also an avid gardener. She devoted much of her time to family, but also had a passion for creating things. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was well known for creating enchanting paintings and beautiful sweaters & hats.



Thelma was predeceased by her husband Ewart, her son Joseph W. Haskins, and her daughter Joan Fish, as well as her father William and mother Ethel, her brothers Herbert, Charles and Robert, and her sister Louise Jetter.



Thelma was the devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Antonio Haskins, Sarina (Haskins) Cartagena, Joseph R. Haskins, Nicole Haskins, Leslie Balthazar, Darmina Fish, Darran Fish, Lawana Goff, Donea Fish, David Fish, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers William and Joseph Johnson, and a host of nieces and nephews.









