Thelma Lanphere
Brick - Thelma Lanphere, 93 of Brick passed away Saturday August 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Florida and lived in Neptune before moving to Brick 42 years ago.
She was a Procurement Officer for CECOM in Fort Monmouth, NJ for many years before her retirement.
Thelma was in the U.S.O. and was a coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association
.
Surviving are her three sons Harry (Buddy) Egan of Brick, Scott Egan and his wife Pat of Brick, John Egan and his wife Ellen of Barnegat; her daughter Jacqueline Fritsche and her husband Carl of Eatontown; five grandchildren Kelly Egan and her husband Jared Polick of Howell, Katie DeCarolis and her husband Jocko of Rome, Joe Fritsche and his wife Caitlyn of Eatontown, Matthew Egan and his wife Estefania of Asbury Park and Kimberly Egan of Brick. Thelma also has seven great grandchildren Jackson, Molly, Ivan, Kegan, Gavin, Kassidy and Tristan. She is predeceased by her grandson Shaun Egan.
Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.