Thelma Pudder



Brick Twp. - Thelma Pudder, 85, of Brick Township died on April 30, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Township.



Her husband, Doyle Pudder, died in 1994. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Prisk.



Surviving are her children, David E., Phillip G. and Kevin D. Pudder; and Mellissa Pudder; a sister, Ina "Sis" Pudder; 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



The interment was held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.









