Thelma Sue DeWeil
Toms River - Thelma "Sue" DeWeil nee Schwartz, 82 of the Silver Ridge Park Westerly section of Berkeley Township died on Thursday August 8, 2019. Born in Ridgewood, NJ she lived in Fairfield, NJ before moving to Silver Ridge 25 years ago. Predeceased by her loving husband Ralph. Surviving is her son Ralph and his wife Joann of Waldwick, NJ. Two daughters Dawn DeWeil and her husband Jonathan Blausten of Mahwah, NJ and Donna Simonowicz and her husband John of Pompton Lakes, NJ. 4 Grandchildren Nicole, Tiffany, Alisha and Samantha. 3 Great Grandchildren Carson, Raegan and Maverick. And her loving companion Ed Scanlon. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday 9:30am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Donations may be made to the Silver Ridge Westerly Volunteer Ambulance. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019