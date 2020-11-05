Thelma Tucker Slater
Red Bank - Thelma Turner Slater, 90, of Red Bank, NJ passed away on Oct 29, 2020. Viewing will be 11 am Tues, Nov 10 until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at St Augustine's Episcopal Church, Asbury Park. Interment will follow the service in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any person wishing to attend the funeral service in person must call the church in advance (732-774-3069) and request a seating reservation. All seating reservations must be confirmed by the church prior to attendance of the funeral service. Please provide which service(s) you will be attending (viewing, funeral, or both), your name, address, and phone number, in the event COVID-19 contact tracing is required.
James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on https://www.jhhunt.com/obituary/Thelma-Slater
.